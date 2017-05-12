Our Lady of Fatima vigil in Newbridge tonight

Tomorrow Saturday, May 13 marks the centenary, of Our Lady of Fatima.

To mark this celebration, St Conleth’s Church will host the Vigil of the Centenary of Our Lady of Fatima on Friday evening, May 12.

There will be rosary at 7pm, followed by the Vigil Mass of Our Lady of Fatima and Benediction. All are welcome to come along.

In the build up to May 13, a Novena of Rosaries was held on the 13th day of each month from September 2016 to May 2017 in preparation for the centenary.

The centenary of the Apparition of Our Lady to Lucia Dos Santos, and her cousins, Francisco and Jacinta Marto, at Fatima on Sunday 13 May 1917 will be a major event in the life of the Church.

Our Lady of Fatima asked that the Rosary be prayed for Peace. “I am from heaven,” the beautiful lady said to the children. “I came to ask you to come here for six consecutive months, on the thirteenth day, at this same hour. I will tell you later who I am and what I want. And I shall return here again a seventh time. Recite the rosary every day to obtain the peace for the world and the end of the war.”