Newbridge Day Care Centre throws Joan a surprise retirement party

Family, friends, co-workers and patrons of Newbridge Day Care Centre held a special surprise party for nurse Joan Kiernan as she retired after 22 years of service.

The surprise send off was held on Thursday, May 4.

Joan has been the Nurse Supervisor of the Newbridge Day Care Centre for the Elderly since 1995.

Qualifying as a nurse from the Mater Hospital, she spent time working in a number of areas of medicine from midwifery to mental health and acute care, both in Ireland and the US (where she worked in Little Rock Arkansas during the 1970s).

In the 1990s, Joan went on to specialise in the care of older people and is known for her passionate activism and respect for older people.

As anyone who knows Joan or has worked with her will tell you, she has dedicated herself to making the centre a home away from home for the patrons. It is a lively, comfortable and caring environment for the older people of the area and beyond.

Joan has also had a major impact on the local community through her work.

“She is truly a wonderful person and an inspiration. She is ‘a local hero’ and would completely cringe at that praise because all that she has done, was done very simply out of a genuine love for her work, and those she has cared for throughout her career,” said her proud daughter, Joanna.

Newbridge Day Care Centre and Meals on Wheels Committee members make a special presentation to Nurse Joanna Kiernan. Photos: Tony Keane

Monica Berwick, Eithne Nolan, Mai Dowling

Joan Whelan, Rita Geraghty, and Lily McCane at nurse Joan Kiernan’s Retirement Party

Newbridge Day Care Centre Nurse Joan Kiernan (centre) pictured with staff members, Alison Kiernan, Fiona Dowling, Monica Berwick, Rita Geraghty, Ursuala Moran, Eithne Nolan, Phil Wolfe, Mai Dowling, Lily McKane, and Joan Whelan.

Anthony Talbot, Pat McKane, Bob Duggan, Martin Kavanagh, and George Conlon

(front) Ann Delmer, Marie O’Brien, Nan Ward, Margaret Choelier; (back) Kathleen O’Connell, Dorothy Hendy, Rita Meehan, and Mary Nolan

Newbridge Day Care Centre Nurse Joan Kiernan (standing centre) pictured with (from left) Maureen Keenan, Bernadette Ryan, Kathleen King, Sean Connors, Bridget Ryan, Mary Coates, Judy Halloran, Patricia Brophy, and Margaret Lambe

Pat O’Toole pictured with Newbridge Day Care Centre Nurse Joan Kiernan

