Man due to be sentenced today for fatal hit-and-run death of Kildare councillor Willie Crowley

A man is due to be sentenced later today for causing the death of Newbridge councillor Willie Crowley in a fatal hit-and-run shortly before Christmas in 2015.

Mr Crowley (56) died from his injuries in Naas Hospital a few days after he was struck by a vehicle on a Newbridge street.

Last March, Damien Klasinski (29), with an address at The Oaks, Newbridge, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing the death of the independent councillor on Eyre Street, Newbridge, on December 15, 2015.

At the first day of the sentencing hearing in Dublin last Wednesday week, May 3, a victim impact statement was read on behalf of Cllr Crowley’s widow Claire, who said that her sense of loss at her husband’s death was “overwhelming”.

Judge Melanie Greally heard evidence that the defendant had been driving too fast on the night of the accident. One of the witness statements indicated that as he was leaving the scene, Mr Klasinski asked his passengers “what am I supposed to do?”.

He was remanded in continuing custody to today for sentencing.