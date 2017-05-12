Stunning Straffan Lodge guides for €2.75m

Acclaimed artist Francis Bacon’s childhood home in Co. Kildare is up for sale.

The charming Georgian residence of Straffan Lodge is a beautiful 5,000 sq.ft. family home on the outskirts of Straffan village.

Originally dating from the 1700s, it is believed that the front section dates from 1820s.

The Bacon family sold it in 1932.

Just 18 miles from Dublin, the stunning lodge is ideally situated in the countryside.

Straffan Lodge is likely to have been part of the Straffan House Demesne (K Club) owned by the Barton Family of Barton and Guestier wine fame.

The accommodation c. 5,000 sq.ft. includes main hall, magnificent bright drawingroom with marble fireplace, Diningroom with antique marble fireplace, Study, Office, kitchen/breakfast room with 2 oven Aga cooker fully fitted, utility.

The upstairs includes 5 principle bedrooms with 3 bathrooms, 2 ensuite.

There is a small basement which includes a gamesroom, tack room, gun room, store and wine cellar.

Outside the enclosed compact walled garden is mainly in lawn with various flower beds, herbaceous borders and climbers. There is an astro turf tennis court.

The yard includes 2 loose boxes, 3 garages and wood storage and has a separate back avenue to the yard and stables.

The guest annexe comprises a detached 2 storey 1,340 sq.ft. house ideal for use as a granny flat, au pair or outside office and includes entrance hall, livingroom/kitchen, 3 bathrooms and 2 bedrooms.

The amenities in the area are plentiful including horseracing at nearby Naas, Punchestown, Leopardstown and the Curragh.

Hunting with the Kildares and South County. Golf at the K Club (across the road), Naas and Rathsallagh, Carton House, whilst Portmarnock is 40 minutes drive.

Shopping is available in the City Centre only 30 minutes, while Kildare Retail Village Outlet is only 30 minutes at Ext 13 on the M7 with excellent shopping in Naas and Celbridge.

There is an excellent primary school in Straffan with secondary school in nearby Clongowes Wood, Kings Hospital and Clane.

Train stations are nearby in Maynooth (Sligo Line) Connolly Station 30 minutes and Hazelhatch (Heuston Station) 20 minutes, whilst the bus service is provided in Straffan on the hour.

A cash of injection may be needed to bring this property to modernisation but it is an ideal family home situated in a much after sought location.

The property is for sale by Tender on Monday July 3 and Jordans are issuing a guide of €2.75m, Paddy Jordan who is handling the sale reports good interest in it already even though it has only just gone on the market.

Viewing is strictly by prior appointment, call Paddy on 045-433550.

Inside the stunning Straffan Lodge