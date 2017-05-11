LATEST: Two Kildare men charged in connection with large Rathangan drugs seizure

Two Kildare men appeared in Naas District Court this afternoon, charged in connection with yesterday’s seizure of €230,000 worth of cannabis herb in Rathangan.

Ronan Bagnall, with an address at Newtown, Nurney, and Ian Smith, of 29 Beechgrove, Rathangan, were before the court.

A search of 29 Beechgrove, Rathangan, had taken place on Wednesday, May 10, at 3pm, and an estimated €230,000 wroth of cannabis herb was found, investigating Garda Lisa Boshell told the court.

There was no reply when charges were put to the two men today.

They were remanded in custody with consent to bail, on several conditions. These conditions included that they reside at the addresses given to the court, observe a curfew at their home addresses from 9pm to 9am; sign on daily at Kildare Garda Station between 9am and 9pm; give phone contact numbers to gardai and be available to be contacted; and to give an undertaking not to travel outside the jurisdiction or apply for travel documents.