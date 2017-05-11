Curragh on lockdown as Kildare prepares for Prince Charles and Camilla visit today

The Curragh is effectively on lockdown today as Kildare prepares for a visit this afternoon from Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal couple are due to visit the Curragh Camp and the Irish National Stud this afternoon. It is not thought they will undertake a public walkabout during their visit to Kildare. They are visiting Kilkenny city and Thomastown this morning, where they will meet members of the public and local dignitaries.

There will be a heavy garda presence on the Curragh throughout the day. Members of the Royal Curragh Golf Club have been warned that access to the club is restricted today due to the visit.

However, there are no restrictions on road access either to Newbridge or through the town itself.