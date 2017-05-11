Dave Kearney and Rosanna Davison guests at Kildare Business Expo today

Rugby star Dave Kearney and ex-Miss World Rosanna Davison will be guests of honour at today’s Kildare Business Expo.

The event will be held at Sheehy Motors showrooms in Naas from 4pm to 8pm, and is organised by Kildare Chamber.

They expect some 2,000 visitors to the event, which will see some 100 local businesses displaying their wares.

The free event is open to the public with complimentary food, giveaways and spot prizes on offer.