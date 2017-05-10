Two selection nights for Festival queen in Kildare town

Selection nights for this year's Kildare Town Derby Festival queen will take place in Tigerlily's on Saturday, May 13 and Saturday, May 20.

The festival will turn 39 this year and will run from Friday 23 June to Sunday 2 July 2017

Girls must be between 18 and 26 to enter and the winner will automatically go forward to the Kildare Rose of Tralee.

“There are two nights in Tigerlillys on Saturday, May 13 and Saturday May 20 and one girl will be chosen to represent the club on that night,” said Ollie Kearns, long standing festival organiser.

Those who enter the Festival Queen will be taken on a couple of outings before judging night, including a trip to the the National Stud, and they will be given tickets to the races. They will also receive some gifts from Newbridge Silverware.

“The winner will get prizes to the value of €1,000, plus entry into next year’s Kildare Rose of Tralee,” he added.