Family fun at Kildare Defence Forces Open Day this Sunday

The Defence Forces Training Centre will host an Open Day this Sunday May 14 in the Curragh Camp.

The day will involve a range of active and interactive military displays including armoured vehicles, troops and weaponry.

There will be a kids zone including bouncing castles, and there will be something for all the family to enjoy.

The event will commence at 12.15pm at the Curragh Camp Water Tower, where a re-enactment of the inaugural raising of the Irish Flag over the Curragh Camp will take place to mark the 95th anniversary of the event.

The Open Day’s main activities will commence soon after at 12.30pm.

Attendance and parking are free, and all are welcome.