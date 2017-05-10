Exciting new LEGO exhibition in Naas

An exciting new LEGO exhibition is coming to Naas Library later this month.

Taking place on Friday May 19 from 2pm - 5pm, and Saturday May 20 from 9.30am - 1pm, and 2pm - 5pm, this is bound to attract LEGO enthusiasts from all over Kildare.

Brick.ie's first exhibition of 2017 will see over 20 exhibitors take part.

From Irish and international landmarks, to trains planes and automobiles there's lots to do and see.

Brick.ie have an expanded Hoth Display and you may even see a dinosaur or two - while the ever popular "brick pit" returns.

All are welcome to this free event.