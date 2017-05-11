Update on Kildare school projects
An update on school extensions and new builds at fifteen schools across Kildare had been given by Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan.
The list is as follows:
- St Corban's Boys National School, Naas- Early Architectural Planning stage
- St Raphael's Special School. Celbridge - Site Required
- Hewetson National School, Clane - Early Architectural Planning stage
- St Mary's Girls Post Primary School, Naas - Early Architectural Planning stage
- St Joseph's National School Kilcock - Detail Design including planning permission and preparation of tender documents stage
- Maynooth Community College - Tender Action stage
- Maynooth Education Together National School - Early Architectural Planning stage
- St Farnan's Post Primary School, Prosperous - Early Architectural Planning stage
- New Maynooth Community College - Tender Action stage
- Naas Community College - Detail Design including planning permission and preparation of tender documents stage
- Celbridge Community College - Early Architectural Planning Stage
- Scoil Naomh Padraig, Celbridge - Early Architectural Planning Stage
- Mercy Convent, Naas - Tender Action stage
- St Patrick's National School, Clane - Detail Design including planning permission and preparation of tender documents stage
- Maynooth Boys National School - Detail Design including planning permission and preparation of tender documents stage
