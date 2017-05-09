All set for this Sunday's Newbridge Parish Raceday

Next Sunday sees the return of the Newbridge Parishes Family Race Day with a top class programme of eight races starting at 1.55pm.

A variety of free entertainment for children during the afternoon, while there will be a packed programme of live music from a variety of local bands and musicians.

Children from local sports clubs have been invited to take part in exhibition games during the afternoon which will take place between races on the racetrack with all participates receiving a memento

With the O’Brien’s Champagne & Wine Bar as the only permanent facility remaining in place this season, racecourse bosses said the final touches are being put to high quality marquee structures which will be place until the development project is completed by the end of 2018.

The structures will feature the Grand Hall with Tote, Paddy Power Betting Shop, Sports Lounge and food and beverage area and an owners and trainers facility which will be available for connections of runners on the day to enjoy a complimentary meal.

The Hospitality Marquee hosts two restaurants with capacity for 250 people each, a Premier Members Lounge and an exclusive area for feature race sponsors.

In addition, there will be an Artisan Food Village featuring some of Kildare’s leading food producers and a new temporary viewing stand with a capacity for 1,500 people, together with numerous screens located throughout the enclosure.

The Weigh Room has been relocated to what was previously the main entrance building, while the pre parade and parade ring will remain in place for the 2017 season.