Suncroft traffic count error mystery solved

The inaccuracies in the recent Suncroft traffic survey were due to a reporting error "in the transfer of the data", according to Kildare County Council.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy had questioned the council about the data that was provided to councillors. She said the speeding problem in Suncroft was far worse than the survey indicated and she said the report was flawed.

She asked former Cllr Tony O'Donnell, who is a Suncroft resident and Fellow of Engineers Ireland, to have a look at the report, and the discrepancies were discovered.

On foot of this, the Newbridge councillor called for a review of all recent traffic count surveys.

Today, the council released a statement in response.

It said; “following the recent discovery that a traffic count carried out in Suncroft in December 2016 was inaccurately reported, a review was carried out of the traffic count and a reporting error in the transfer of the recorded data was identified.

“The revised report indicates that 87% of all vehicles counted were travelling in excess of the posted speed limit of 50kph.”

It said the software was found to be operating correctly.

However, it added; “The reporting error does not impact the decision previously taken by the Roads Department to install solar powered speed display signs in Suncroft, as communicated to the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District Members at the March 2017 Municipal District meeting.

“The timeline for installation of the signs will be identified following a planned site visit to identify the optimum location for the signs.”

The local authority said the Roads Department decided to carry out a full review of all traffic counts and speed surveys carried out since January 1 2016.

“This thorough review of the nine surveys carried out in that period throughout the County found no other errors or discrepancies,” it said.

“Kildare County Council will continue to monitor the results of Traffic Counts and Speed Surveys and ensure appropriate procedures are in place to ensure that all reports issued are accurate.”