Traffic disruption expected for Naas area road works

Road resurfacing works are currently underway in several areas around Naas.

Works on the L2002 from Bodenstown Cross to Millicent Bridge started on Monday and are due to finish tomorrow.

Road resurfacing is also being carried out today at Sherlockstown (on the Sallins side of the Railway Bridge) today, Tuesday, May 9.

Works will also take place on the L6038 Crab Road on Wednesday, May 10; on the L6044 from Mullacash South to Dunshane from Thursday 11 to Friday 12 May; and on the L6073 Harristown Common (Dunshane to Stephenstown) next Monday 15 and Tuesday 16 May

Works will take place from 8am to 6pm each day, and traffic management will be in place during the course of the works.