Gardai investigating car accident outside Kilcullen

Three people were injured and three cars were damaged in two road traffic accidents which occurred in quick succession last week.

The accident happened at around 8pm on Thursday last May 4. It happened on the Athgarvan Road, outside Kilcullen. A car travelling from the Kilcullen direction struck an Audi A6 car and a Toyota Corolla vehicle.

It's understood that the injured people were travelling in these vehicles. Two of the injured were treated at the scene and another was taken to hospital.