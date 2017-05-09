Kildare Tourism Strategy launch today

County Kildare Fáilte will launch a new tourism strategy today at the National Stud.

‘A 2020 Vision for Kildare Tourism’ will be launched by the Minister for State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan.

Tourism generates €150 million and supports 8,000 jobs in the county and is Ireland’s biggest industry.

The strategy is expected to outline ways to promote the county as a destination for tourists as well as enhancing infrastructure for tourism operators in the county.