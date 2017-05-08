Kildare's latest millionaires to house-hunt as they collect their €1m Euromillions cheque today!

Kildare’s latest millionaires said they would spend the day househunting after they picked up their €1 million cheque from the National Lottery headquarters.

The jubilant family, who have chosen not to be named, won the €1 million EuroMillions “Ireland Only Raffle” on Friday last, are currently renting a small apartment. They thought they would never be able to afford their own home.

The Kildare winners said their first stop en route home would be at an estate agents to check out houses for sale in their area.

Their winning ticket was sold in the Maxol on the Sallins Road in Naas.

“I don’t usually like Mondays,” said the delighted dad as he quaffed a glass of champagne in the National Lottery winners’ room, according to a statement from the National Lottery.

The family purchased a Quick Pick ticket – and the dad, who is a regular Euromillions player, said he genuinely didn’t know about the raffle element to the draw.

“When we checked our ticket on the App on Saturday morning, it just told us to contact National Lottery offices. We checked our numbers and we knew we hadn’t won the big jackpot. One of the kids spotted that €1 million had been won locally and we didn’t dare to dream about the €1 million until we confirmed it officially. We’ve been tearing our hair out all weekend! When we made the call to the National Lottery this morning, we went absolutely wild, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” he said.

The winning Kildare dad was in no doubt on how they would spend their new found fortune, “We are currently renting a small apartment locally and we have been saving to buy a house but with the current house prices, we never thought we would be in a position to buy. We will pick up some brochures on the way home and start our search straight away,” he said.

Meanwhile, Conor Sherry of Maxol in Naas, speaking today, said: “There was a lot of excitement here because this was our first big winner, although there have been many smaller wins on National Lottery games.”

He joked: “Hopefully people will start to think that this a lucky place to buy lottery tickets.”