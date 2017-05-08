Cycling groups could give input into work of Kildare Cycling Forum

Local cycling groups could be invited to give input into the work of Kildare Cycling Forum.

A statement was issued by Kildare County Council this afternoon as we were going to press, explaining that the first meeting of the Kildare Cycling Forum, chaired by Cllr Darren Scully, was held at Kildare County Council last Thursday, May 4.

The forum was given a presentation by Roy O' Connor from the National Transport Authority in relation to proposed cycling routes which will be funded by that organisation, and from Barbara Connolly of Cycling Ireland.

Ms Connolly is the Cycling Standard Project Development Officer, with responsibility for a National Cycle Safety Standard.

The statement explained that the next meeting of the Forum, which is planned for later this month, “will examine how local cycling groups can inform the work of the Forum and the preparation of a Cycling Strategy”.

Membership of the Committee also includes the Council’s Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh, a member of An Garda Síochána, Cycle Rite (which is a national cycle training programme for National Schools), Kildare Sports Partnership and other cycling organisations.

It is a sub-commitee of the Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) on Transportation, Safety and Emergency Services, and is expected to meet four times a year.

While walking and cycling trends vary across the County, the key aim of the Development Plan is to actively support the implementation of the National Cycle Policy which is Government policy.

New cycle schemes are currently underway in Kildare include the Royal Canal Greenway, proposed cycleways in Naas, Kill, Sallins and the Barrow Blueway.

