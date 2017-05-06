Huge turnouts for Darkness into Light across Kildare

Thousands took to the streets of Kildare in the early hours of this morning (May 6) to support the ninth annual Pieta House 'Darkness into Light' suicide awareness event.

Tens of thousands gathered across the country to raise funds for Pieta House, Suicide and Self Harm Crisis Centre.

'Darkness into Light' is a movement against suicide, which aims to spread awareness and bring people together.

Naas, Athy, Maynooth, and Monasterevin took part in the 5km run or walk, which began at 4:15am.

Athy estimated a record attendance of around 2,500-3,000, while Naas had in excess of 3,500.

Monasterevin held their first ever Darkness into Light this year proving very successful.

Well done to all who took part to support such a worthy cause.

Meanwhile, in Newbridge over 1,000 cyclists took part in the 'Cycle against Suicide'.

Congrats to Patrician Secondary School for hosting and supporting the event!

Crowds of cyclists on the streets of Newbridge today (May 6)

Darkness into Light Photo By: Naas Photography Club

First Darkness into Light in Monasterevin