Sister of Tonya McEvoy training for massive charity cycle in her name

The sister of Tonya McEvoy, the woman who died in a cycling accident in Rathcoffey on February 12 this year, is set to take part in a major cycle that her sister was preparing for.

Ciara McEvoy is in training for a 330-kilometre cycle to raise funds for the Crumlin Children’s Hospital, which takes place from July 7 to 9.

“My sister Tonya loved cycling,” she says on her GoFundMe appeal page.

She explains how her sister had completed the event to raise funds for the Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

“I've decided to take on the challenge for my sister and to raise money for a great cause. I hope I can do my sister proud and cross the finish line,” she says.

Ciara told Irish cycling news website Stickybottle.ie that she “hadn’t a clue about cycling”.

“I started training last Sunday and did a 20km cycle. I’ve just been learning about changing gear and hill-climbing and cycling on main roads with traffic,” she admitted.

The cycle starts on Friday July 7 and goes from Blackwater, in Wexford to Kilkenny. The following day it will head to Glendalough and on the final day, Sunday, July 9, the riders return to Blackwater.

Ciara says that her sister worked with children and was “like Mary Poppins”.

Tonya, 34, died when her bicycle was involved a collision with a car near Rathcoffey church. The incident happened at approximately 11am on the morning of February 12.

Mr McEvoy was on a group ride with her club, Orwell Wheelers.

To make a donation to Ciara's fundraising effort, click here.