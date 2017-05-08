Newbridge restaurant to shut today
Plans ahead
Photo via Newbridge Silverware/Facebook
A popular Newbridge restaurant is to shut its doors today.
But fans of Newbridge Silverware’s restaurant will be relieved to hear that the popular eaterie will reopen next Monday, May 15.
The closure is to facilitate a refurbishment, according to the company.
Meanwhile, the restaurant is hosting Dross Evolution – an exhibition featuring pieces of art created with upcycled material – until July 3.
