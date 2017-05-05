Case of mistaken identity for Kildare artist

A Kilcock artist was at the centre of a case of mistaken identity when a man who bought a piece of her art at a charity art sale mistakenly told RTE it was by a different artist.

Ann McKenna was delighted when one of her pieces, entitled ‘Hide and Seek, which she had donated to the Jack and Jill Foundation’s ‘Incognito’ art sale appeared on RTE’s News.

However the man who bought the piece, Dave O’Shea from the Chimera Gallery in Mullingar, got the artist’s name wrong.

It was an honest mistake by Mr O’Shea who immediately held up his hand, gave the credit to Ann McKenna and generously donated the art piece back to another Jack and Jill auction.

This will take place at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Ball on Friday, June 30 at The K Club.

The ‘Incognito’ sale, as the name suggests, involves keeping the artist’s identity secret until after the sale and Mr O’Shea hadn’t turned over the painting to see Ms McKenna’s name on the back.

Kilcock based artist Ann McKenna, with the donated piece being interviewed by RTE about the mistake.

As another goodwill gesture Ms McKenna donated a second, bigger piece of her artwork to the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation which will also be auctioned at the K Club.

A spokesperson for the Johnstown-based Jack and Jill said they were delighted that Ms McKenna got the credit she deserves.

The Incognito art sale was a great success, selling out three days early at Dublin’s Solomon Gallery and realising €75,000 from 1,500 donated pieces of art.