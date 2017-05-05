Kildare companies shortlisted for startup awards 2017

Four Kildare companies are among 96 in total shortlised for the Bank of Ireland startup awards 2017.

The competition, now in its sixth year, recognises and rewards Irish startups for their success in business across 13 categories.

Naas family owned business ‘The Irish Biltong Company’, a high protein health snack company, has been shortlisted in the ‘Emerging Startup’ and the ‘Food and Drink Entrepreneurial Startup’ categories.

Also, shortlisted in the ‘Emerging Startup’ category is Kilcullen native Fiona Maher’s ‘Fiona's Nutterly Nutritious’, 100% natural nut butters, while another Naas business ‘Fused’ Japanese food by Fiona Uyema has been shortlisted in the ‘Food and Drink Entrepreneurial Startup’ category.

Leixlip’s ‘Design Innovation Networks’ has been nominated in the ‘Product and Manufacturing Startup’ category.

The award ceremony takes place in the Mansion House in Dublin on Thursday May 18.

For more information on the awards and for the full list of companies nominated visit www.startupawards.ie.