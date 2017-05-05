TRAFFIC WARNING: Charity Cycle and Christy Ring Cup on in Newbridge tomorrow

Gardaí in Newbridge are advising motorists planning to travel through the town tomorrow (Saturday May 6) to allow themselves plenty of time.

900 cyclists are taking part in the Cycle against Suicide tour of Ireland, including pupils from the Patrician Brother’s Secondary School.

The tour will be arriving into Newbridge around 1pm, and departing between 2pm and 2:20pm to travel to Dublin via Naas, Johnstown, Kill and Kilteel.

The Christy Ring Cup quarter-final clash between Kildare and Carlow is also taking place in the town in St. Conleths Park at 3pm.

It is anticipated there will be a large volume of traffic delays as a result of the two events, so patrons are asked to allow extra time for your journey.

