New primary school plans for Monasterevin

The two Monasterevin primary schools have joined forces to apply for planning permission to knock down Scoil Eimhin Naofa to make way for a new school.

The joint Boards of Management of St Evin's School and St Peter's National School want to demolish the existing single storey school building.

In its place, they want to build a new part two storey, part single storey school building providing 24 classrooms, special needs unit; GP room; library; resource rooms; staff room; and ancillary accommodation.

The plans also allow for ball courts; yard area; grass playing areas; car parking; bicycle parking; boundary walls; vehicular entry/exit points; pedestrian access points; and traffic calming measures at the site at Drogheda Street.

The plans were submitted to Kildare County Council on May 3. Submissions can be made by June 6 and a decision is due on June 27.

The application is currently being validated by Kildare County Council to ensure all the documentation is in order. This process is carried out on every application before they can be processed.