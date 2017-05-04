Young Newbridge girl set to sing at Irish Derby in Curragh

Talented schoolgirl Hayley Keogh from Newbridge has been chosen to sing at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh in June.

The 13-year-old star will sing the ‘Curragh of Kildare’ with the Army Band at the handing over of the Irish Derby Cup on the final day of the Festival.

She is following in the footsteps of Eurovision singer Brian Kennedy who was last year’s special guest.

Hayley is also through to the Irish Junior Eurovision competition, to be aired on TG4.

The Holy Family pupil is down to the last 32 contestants, and will be singing her own original Irish song.

The family haven’t been told a date for broadcast as of yet, but will be sure to update.

Best of luck, Hayley!