Plans to expand Newbridge Courtyard Shopping Centre

The owners of the Courtyard Shopping Centre in Newbridge want to knock down part of the development to make way for more retail units, car parking and apartments.

Treacy Courtyard Developments Limited has applied for permission to extend the shopping area, which already includes Dealz, Benetton, TKMaxx, Eddie Rockets, O’Brien’s off licence and Vanity Fair.

The developer wants to demolish Unit 1 of Block D, which is part of the block of units between Eddie Rockets and TK Maxx, to facilitate access to the courtyard.

If approved, the storage building behind Block D will also be knocked down.

That work will make way for the construction of a new block comprising retail space on the ground, first and second floors, car parking to third and fourth floors, which would also be connected to the adjoining existing multi-storey car park.

The company also wants to build three retail units,and six two-bed apartments on the first, second and third floors.

The planning application was lodged on April 28. Submissions can be made by June 1 and a decision is due on June 22.

The application is currently being validated by Kildare County Council to ensure all the documentation is in order. This happens with every planning file before they can be processed.