Good news! Sunshine to continue into weekend across Kildare

Good news for those enjoying the weather in Kildare this week – the sunny spell is set to continue into the weekend.

There will be some cloud this morning, but this should disappear by lunchtime, with temperatures reaching between 12 and 13 degrees for the rest of the day.

There is a similar forecast for Friday, with mild to moderate breezes on both days.

Some cloudy weather may return over the weekend, but the temperature is predicted to remain high.