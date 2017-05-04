Fianna Fáil leader to meet the public in two Kildare towns today

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin will meet members of the public in two Kildare towns today.

He is in the county to officially open the Kildare town offices of his party colleague in South Kildare, Fiona O’Loughlin.

Deputy Martin will be in Newbridge town centre around 4pm for a walkabout, before heading to Kildare town to cut the ribbon on Deputy O’Loughlin’s office on the Square. The official opening will take place at 6pm.