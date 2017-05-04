A former Kildare nightclub may be turned into gas facility, if Green Gas Generation Limited gets approval for its plans.

The company wants to build a Renewable Gas Injection facility with a biomethane pressure reduction station at the Cush Inn, Kildangan.

The plans also allow for a coupling unit, gas grid entry unit, gas flare, propane storage tanks, and a new entrance to facilitate HGV access.

If approved, outbuildings on the east side of The Cush Inn will be demolished to facilitate the new entrance.

The Cush Inn will remain in place.

The connecting pipe from the gas grid entry unit to the gas grid will be provided separately by Gas Networks Ireland,

The plans, which were submitted yesterday, are currently being validated by Kildare County Council to make sure all the documentation is in order.

This happens with every planning application before it can be processed and a decision date issued.