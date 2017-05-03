Kildare's Curragh racecourse unveils 2017 season

Today, the Curragh racecourse unveiled its plans for the 2017 Racing Season at a reception at the Kilashee Hotel on the ourskirts of Naas.

Derek McGrath, CEO of The Curragh Racecourse, said: “The Curragh looks forward to an exciting 2017 racing season kicking off on the 13 May. We are known for our high quality racing and have put every measure in place to make sure this year is no exception, with excellent facilities on and off the track, while we progress closer to the completion of our redevelopment.

“We have a full schedule and record prize money thanks to increased contributions from our sponsors.”

READ MORE: Aoibhin Garrihy announced as Judge for Killashee Style Comp at the Curragh

Highlights during the season including the four Irish Classic weekends featuring the Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival on May 27 and 28, Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival taking place from Friday 30 June to Sunday 2 July, Darley Irish Oaks on July 15 and day two of Longines Irish Champions Weekend on September 10.

2017 is an exciting year for The Curragh as the redevelopment project progresses. Racecourse bosses said facilities are in place to ensure racegoers “enjoy a first class experience to match the world class racing synonymous with The Curragh.”

The facilities feature a Grand Hall with Tote, Paddy Power Betting Shop, Sports Lounge with food and beverage area and owners and Trainers facility.

WATCH: Drones capture previously unseen footage of Curragh racecourse demolition

A two story hospitality marquee will offer excellent views of the racecourse.

“O’Brien’s Champagne and Wine Bar with an Artisan Food Village featuring some of Kildare’s leading food producers will also be on hand with the finest food and drink,” said the organisers.

Always one of the most popular events of the racing season, the three day Dubai Duty Free Festival Weekend returns on June 30.

With daily capacity limited to 6,000 people this year, race-goers are advised to book tickets early.

A new season ticket and premier membership has been launched this year which offers guaranteed admission to all race days, and a variety of other benefits.

Further information on www.curragh.ie