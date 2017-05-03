Aoibhin Garrihy announced as Judge for Killashee Style Comp at the Curragh

Former Fair City actress and contestant of the recent RTÉ series ‘Dancing with The Stars’, Aoibhin Garrihy, has been announced as the celebrity judge for this years Killashee Irish Tatler Style Icons at Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival, on Sunday May 28.

The blonde bombshell will join 2FM broadcaster Eoghan McDermott on the search for the most stylish man and woman on the day at the Curragh racecourse.

Other judges will include Ciara McElligott of Killashee Hotel and publishing entrepreneur Norah Casey.

The announcement was made at the launch of the summer season of classic racing at Killashee Hotel MC’d by former jockey and broadcaster Tracy Piggott today (April 3).

Local Naas boutiques Aria, Jingles Hat Hire and Richie Whelan’s Menswear showcased at the launch.

Aoibhin Garrihy commented, “I am delighted to team up with Killashee Hotel and Irish Tatler to judge the Style Icon Competition at The Curragh. I’m a huge fan of the races and generally the style at the Curragh is nothing short of a feast for the eyes! A classic elegance peppered with contemporary edge catches my eye and I will certainly be on the look out for something unique to take me by surprise!”.

The lucky lady winner will nab a two night stay for two at the Killashee Hotel including breakfast, champagne afternoon tea, dinner, treatments in the award winning Killashee spa as well as a shopping spree worth €1,500.

The male winner will win a weekend break for the winner plus a guest at Killashee Hotel including two nights bed & breakfast, dinner on one evening and tickets to the Irish Oaks at The Curragh on 15th July as well as a €500 shopping spree.

Grab the glad rags, ladies and gents!