Athy's 'Picture This' have released a teaser for their upcoming new single.

The eagerly anticipated single, titled 'Never Change', will be out May 9th.

The popular duo of Ryan Hennessy and Jimmy Rainsford, have had major hits such as 'Take My Hand' and 'You & I', with 'Take My Hand' winning Irish Song of the Year 2016.

Watch the teaser below: