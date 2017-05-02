BREAKING: Irish Grand National Champ to get hero's welcome in Kildare

It has just been announced that the Kildare bred Irish National winner, Our Duke will be paying a visit to Rathangan next Saturday evening, May 6.

The talented horse, which is owned by the Cooper family syndicate, is bound to get a hero's welcome. Rathangan man, Billy Cooper will be parading the racing giant outside Fullam's pub at around 7pm.

Kildare people will get the chance to see the Jessica Harrington trained legend up close, and there will be opportunities for photos.

Billy, who is originally from Laois, has lived in Clonbrock for the past 20 years and is hugely proud of the horses connections with Kildare.

