County Kildare Fáilte to launch new tourism strategy

County Kildare Fáilte will launch a new tourism strategy next Tuesday at the National Stud.

‘A 2020 Vision for Kildare Tourism’ will be launched by the Minister for State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan.

Tourism generates €150 million and supports 8,000 jobs.

The strategy is expected to outline ways to promote the county as a destination for tourists as well as enhancing infrastructure for tourism operators in the county.