Nine day Brigid's Way pilgrimage to end in Kildare Town

Fans of St Brigid are being invited to take part in a nine-day pilgrimage walk starting on July 1.

The Brigid’s Way event starts at Brigid’s Holy Well in Faughert in Louth and travels south to the place she is most associated with, Kildare Town.

Participants can take part in all of the nine days, or they can pick and choose .

Organisers say the pilgrimage walk is aimed at those who view Brigid as a traditional Catholic saint, or those who see her older legacy as a Celtic goddess.

“As we follow in her footsteps and those of our ancestors on this ancient pathway, we will be blessed with her many gifts.”

The route of the walk starts at St. Brigid’s Shrine in Faughert on July 1 and will continue from Dundalk on the route through picturesque villages to Tara.

Kildare readers are likely to be most interested into the section from Donadea, via Ballinafagh lake over to Robertstown, Kilmeague and the Hill of Allen.

There are different rates depending on how much of the route you wish to take part in.

Contact Karen McDowell on 087-6821664 or info@brigidsway.ie