More queens needed for Derby Festival competition in Kildare town

The Kildare Derby Festival held an information night for would-be festival queens last Thursday at the Kildare House Hotel in Kildare town.

According to festival organiser Ollie Kearns, turn out was lower than expected.

“We didn’t have many on the night, but plenty have looked to enter but couldn’t make it,” he explained.

“We’re putting out entry forms and we ‘re hoping more girls will enter from now until early June as the competition will be held on June 23. ”

Girls must be between 18 and 26 to enter and the winner will automatically go forward to the Kildare Rose of Tralee.

“There are two nights coming up in Silken Thomas on Saturday, May 13 and Saturday May 20 and one girl will be chosen to represent the Silken Thomas on that night.”

Those who enter will be taken on a couple of outings before judging night including a trip to the the National Stud and they will be given tickets to the races. They will also receive some jewellery from Newbridge Silverware.

“The winner will get prizes to the value of €1,000 plus entry into next year’s Kildare Rose of Tralee,” he added.