Kildare Rotary clubs continue hard hitting road safety campaign

Rotary clubs in Newbridge and Naas have joined forces with Kildare County Council in a bid to cut the number of road deaths on our roads.

Kildare’s “Just One Life” Rotary Young Persons Driver Awareness Programme is set for its second screening in Newbridge next Friday, May 5.

This screening, which is fully booked out with schools from across the county, is to held at the Odeon Complex. This award winning unique road safety initiative is aimed at students and young people.

The objective of the “Just One Life Programme” is to save young drivers lives.

“This is done by demonstrating the common causes of accidents to 15-17-year-old students in a practical manner which they can understand. This is a “shock and awe” approach,” said Newbridge Rotary Club president, Barry Fitzsimons.

In a hard hitting “no holds-barred” screening, viewers get to hear presentations from An Garda Siochana, First responders and Naas A&E Consultants.

“The Just One Life Programme emphasises the stark realities and often-tragic results of inappropriate driving behaviours. Students are told that most of them will be involved in a serious accident at some stage in their lives, that they may kill or be killed while in a vehicle on the roads,” he added.

“It provides much needed food-for-thought for these drivers of the future, and seeks to influence the choices they will make as young drivers, in the age group accepted as being most at risk of having a serious traffic collision.”

Just One Life was initiated by the Rotary Club of Wexford. A sister Rotary club in Sydney, Australia started the project in their area in 2000 following the tragic death of the children of some of their club members.

The programme is now being rolled out nationally and the Rotary Clubs of Newbridge and Naas are delighted to see the positive initial response from the following schools - Cross & Passion in Kilcullen, Newbridge Community School, Patrician Secondary School and Newbridge College.

The clubs also thanked the Odeon Cinema who are proving the facilities free of charge.