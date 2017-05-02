Decision due on 96 new Newbridge homes

A decision is due tomorrow on the future of 96 proposed new houses at Sexes Road, Newbridge.

The developer behind plans previously gave Kildare County Council more information on the waste water sewerage system and social housing provisions.

Applicant, Aoife Donohue further clarified the plans and a decision is due tomorrow, May 3. She had previously included a creche as part of the further information requested by the local authority. This resulted in a reduction of homes from 100 to 96.

She is also seeking to overturn the sterilisation of the site, which was agreed under a previous planning permission condition.

The 7.5 acre site is surrounded by Sexes Road, Sarsfield GAA grounds, Newbridge Hotspurs football grounds and an adjacent dwelling to the west.

The Clúid Housing Association, which provides social and affordable housing, has expressed an interest in the project. The local authority previously raised issues in relation to drainage, road safety, impact on Sexes Bridge, boundary treatments, and public open space provision.

The applicant is of the view there is an abundance of amenities in Newbridge to cater for the estate. However, Roseberry Hill Residents Association and Sarsfields GAA disagree. They feel the area is being saturated with housing without the provision of extra amenities.