Two Kildare town estates were due to be raised with Irish Water

Two Kildare town estates were due to be discussed with Irish Water recently in a bid to speed up the council's plans to take them over.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle asked the last Kildare Newbridge Municipal District (MD) meeting what progress was being made on the taking in charge of both Loughminane and The Plains/Collaghknock estates.

When the council takes over an estate from a developer, it assumes responsibility for the maintenance of that development.

The council said that although Loughminane Green has not been formally taken in charge, for many years Kildare County Council has been maintaining this estate as if it were.

"The taking in charge of this estate will be raised with Irish Water at our next meeting with them and will be included in the next batch of estates to be taken in charge," said officials.

Councillors were informed there are significant remedial works required to bring The Plains/Collaghknock up to taking in charge standard.

"The bond provided for the satisfactory completion of this estate was first called in by the council in 2011 and these funds were eventually received in March 2017. Building/Development Control will now engage with Irish Water to agree the allocation of the bond to water services issues and other infrastructural issues," they added.

Both matters were due to be raised with Irish Water at the end of April. The officials hoped to include The Plains/Collaghknock estate in the next batch of estates to be advertised for taking in charge.