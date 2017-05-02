Your help wanted for Kildare hospital auction!

The St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy, 14th annual charity auction is taking place later this month, and organisers have put out a call for donations.

All cash raised will go to the Patient Comfort Fund, which provides extra facilities to those attending the hospital.

The auction will take place on Sunday, May 21, at 2pm in the GAA Club Athy with viewing from 11am.

Donations of items in good clean condition, unused gifts or financial donations are very welcome and even more welcome is your presence at the auction.

Further information is available from St Vincent's Hospital at 059 86 31614/43000.