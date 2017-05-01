13,987 Asthmatics in Kildare not using inhalers correctly

A total of 13,987 asthmatics in Kildare are not using their inhalers correctly, leaving them at risk of a serious asthma attack and even death, according to the Asthma Society of Ireland.

Currently there are 21,193 people with asthma in Kildare. Two thirds of those don’t use their inhaler correctly.

The Society has teamed up with Boots Ireland for World Asthma Day tomorrow, May 2 and Asthma Week all this week. To mark the awareness week, Boots is providing free ‘Let's Breathe Easy’ asthma consultations and support packs in its 83 pharmacies throughout the country during the month of May.

According to the CEO of the Asthma Society of Ireland, Averil Power, “Up to 60 per cent of all asthmatics don’t use their inhalers correctly and so don’t have their asthma under control. As a result, someone ends up in A&E every 26 minutes with a serious asthma attack and 50 people die each year from the condition.”

Visit www.boots.ie for more information.