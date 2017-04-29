UPDATE: Rathangan's Bluebells and Buskers postponed to Monday

The Bluebells and Buskers event scheduled for Kilinthomas Wood in Rathangan has been moved from tomorrow, Sunday to Monday.

The organisers took the decision to postpone the event due to bad weather, which is forecasted for tomorrow.

The BBQ will start at 1pm on Bank Holiday Monday. Coffee/tea and cake will also be available from that time. The buskers trail will open at 2pm with the artists taking up positions throughout the woods.

All funds raised will go towards Rathangan Community Centre.

