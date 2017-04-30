Drugs talk planned for Naas
For parents and teens
File photo
The Naas Parish Pastoral Council, with the support of some local sporting organisations, is organising a Drug Awareness Information Meeting for parents and teenager children.
It will take place in Caragh National School Hall (courtesy of the Board of Management) on Wednesday, May 3, at 7.30pm.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide information regarding harmful drugs which can be easily accessed by young people today.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on