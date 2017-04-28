LIVE: Kildare woman scoops Punchestown's Bollinger Best Dressed Lady 2017!

"I don't think there's a teacher in school in Kildare today!", laughed Newbridge woman Ann Marie Phelan as she celebrated winning Punchestown's Bollinger Best Dressed Lady 2017.

A primary school teacher in Scoil Mhuire Ballymany and owner of Hats Amore hats and accessories hire in Newbridge, Ann Marie is originally from Kilkenny, and was Thursday's (April 27) deserving winner.

Ann Marie is due to be married in October.

The lucky Kildare lady has won a luxurious VIP trip for two taking in the Bollinger Estate, Reims and Paris, plus a years supply of Bollinger bubbles.

"I can't believe it, I had planned to come today anyway so I was all organised".

She is no stranger to winning ways, as in July last year she scooped the best dressed prize on ladies day at the Curragh's Darley Irish Oaks festival.

Judge on the day, TV personality Vogue Williams said; "I always have to come down here, the outfits are incredible and it really was a hard decision".

On Thursday (April 27) Ann Marie wore a black and white Self Portrait jumpsuit, a headpiece of her own design in Hats Amore, a Lulu Guinness clutch from Kildare Village and Penneys shoes.

Her winning outfit for the Grand Final was a stunning hat from Michelle Kearns in Hats Amore, a dress and belt from Solace London, a Parfois bag and another pair of Penneys shoes.

Congrats, Ann Marie!

A very happy Ann Marie Phelan from Newbridge

Ann Marie with the judging panel for today (April 28)

The Grand Finalists

Judge Vogue Williams

From (l-r) Ann Marie Phelan overall winner, Ashley Reade day one winner, Sophie Edghill day two winner