Newbridge students ready to take to their bikes for Cycle Against Suicide

Plans have been finalised for the arrival of the Cycle Against Suicide into Newbridge next Saturday, May 6.

After leaving Carlow around 10am, the cycle will head through Athy for a small break at the Clanard Court Hotel, before turning on the L4002 for Suncroft.

Cyclists from the Patrician Brother’s Secondary School will meet up with the main group at St Brigid's Church in the Curragh Camp around 1:20pm, before heading to the school via Ballymany and Main Street, arriving for 1:50pm.

The cyclists will then be served refreshments in the school lunchroom, while entertainment will be provided by musicians from various years.

Shortly afterwards the group will move to the school gym, where they will be addressed by Cian O'Neill (Kildare SF Manager & past pupil); Johnny Doyle (former Kildare SF & past pupil); Fr Paul Dempsey (Newbridge PP & school chaplin) and John Doran (Guidance Counsellor & author of Ways to Well-Being), before interim CEO of CAS, Colm Hayes will wrap up their visit to Patrician Secondary School.

Music will also be provided by numerous acts.

The cyclists will then resume the final stage of this year's event to the Mansion House in Dublin, through Naas, Johnstown, Kill and Kilteel.