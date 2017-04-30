Two more new private solar farm projects for Kildare

Kildare County Council has been flooded with solar farm planning applications over the past number of months.

Last week was no different, with projects mooted for the outskirts of Naas and a second for townlands between Straffan and Celbridge.

BNRGN Kerdiffstown Ltd os is looking for a ten year permission to install a solar farm on 7.79 hectares, including a single storey electrical substation building, solar PV panels ground mounted on support structures, internal access tracks, security fencing, electrical cabling and ducting, and CCTV at Monread North, Naas.

The application was lodged on April 24. Submissions are due by May 28 and a decision is to be made on June 18.

Meanwhile, Harmony Solar Smithstown Limited has applied for a ten year permission to errect up to 74 solar panels on ground mounted steel frames, and a fenced electricity substation compound at Smithstown and Roosk near Celbridge and Straffan.

The plans were lodged with Kildare County Council on April 24.

Submissions can be made by May 28 and a decision is due on June 18.

SEE ALSO: Another solar farm gets go ahead in Kildare

So, far three separate private windfarms have been given the go ahead for areas near Johnstownbridge; Confey, Leixlip and Milltown, Athy.

One farm has been turned down near Athy because of its proximity to the River Barrow. Several other individual applications are currently under consideration.