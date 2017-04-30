Relay for Life team team recruitment drive targets Naas

Relay for Life Kildare continues its team recruitment for this year's event with an important meeting planned for Naas GAA Club on Monday May 8 at 8pm.

There will be guest speakers on the night including staff from the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) and members of Relay Kildare.

“We urge anyone interested in finding out more about Relay and how it raises much needed funds for the Irish Cancer Society which is 98% funded by the general public and events such as Relay for Life,” said Peter O'Neil.

Relay for Life Kildare takes place on August 19 and 20 at Punchestown Racecourse. For further information contact Chairman Ozzie O Toole at 0872408086 or Peter O Neill at 0872422380.

“At Relay we celebrate, we remember, we fight back,” added Peter.

Over €113,000 was presented to the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) from the proceeds of Relay for Life 2017 with over 14,000 people turning out for the candle of hope ceremony.Clubs and volunteers from all over Kildare got involved.