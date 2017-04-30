Traffic alert: Huge charity cycle to go through Kildare this Sunday

A huge charity cycle with some 300 participants is due to travel through several Kildare towns this Sunday afternoon and evening, April 30.

Dublin-based Willow Wheelers’ 28th annual 160km cycle will travel through Dublin, Meath, Westmeath and Kildare.

They are raising money for water, health and education projects in Africa, South America and Southeast Asia. The cycling club comprises primarily of current and past pupils from Willow Park School and Blackrock College.

It is estimated that the cycle will reach Enfield at 4.30pm, Kilcock at 5pm, Maynooth at 5.30pm and Leixlip at 6pm, before leaving for Blackrock College. Motorists who intend to be in those areas at the time of the cycle are advised to exercise caution.