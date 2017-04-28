Insomnia hopes to open in Athy

Well known coffee shop chain, Insomnia has its sights set on Athy.

Insomnia Coffee Company has applied to Kildare County Council for permission to change the use of a unit at Saint John's Court, Edmund Rice Square, from banking use to coffee shop use.

It also wants the green light for the reinstatement of an existing window.

The application was lodged on April 21. The application is currently being validated by the council to make sure all the documentation is in order. This happens with every planning application.

Submissions can be made by May 25 and a decision is due on June 15.